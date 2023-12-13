Kenya President Ruto Seeks to Regularise Chief Administrative Secretaries

Kenya President William Ruto is seeking to regularise the position of chief administrative secretaries that were declared unconstitutional. He has sent an amendment to parliament to change the National Government Administration Law.





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenya's President Acknowledges Government's Struggle in Delivering PromisesKenya's president William Ruto admits that his government is facing financial challenges, hindering the delivery of campaign promises. Ruto aims to lower the cost of living by reducing the cost of agricultural production.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

President of Liberia Congratulates President-elect Boakai on Election VictoryLiberia's President addresses the nation and congratulates President-elect Boakai on his victory in the run-off elections held on November 14, 2023.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kenya Defaults on Chinese Loans for Standard Gauge RailwayKenya defaulted on repayment of the Chinese loans provided to build the standard gauge railway (SGR), highlighting the country’s struggles with the mounting public debt. The Chinese banks fined Kenya Ksh1.312 billion ($10.8 million) in the year ended June for loan defaults, according to Treasury documents seen byKenya tapped over half a trillion shillings from Chinese lenders, led by the Export-Import Bank of China, to fund the construction of the SGR from Mombasa to Naivasha.

Source: africareview - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Two Pan-Africanists Deliver Speeches in KenyaOn 9 November, two men stood before Kenyans to deliver long-awaited speeches, separated by just a few hours and a few kilometres. Both men are sworn pan-Africanists and both were after the hearts of a nation weighed down by heavy economic burdens.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

46 People Dead in Kenya Due to Heavy Rains and FloodsForty six people have died across the country due to heavy rains and floods. The Interior Cabinet Secretary urges compliance with security officers' directives to prevent accidents. The government is collaborating with county governments and NGOs to provide assistance to those affected.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Opposition in Kenya declares demands ahead of final report from National Dialogue CommitteeKenya: “Life has become unbearable with all these increased taxes. I expect the National Dialogue Committee report to address that,” says Joe Njane, who works for a private company in Nairobi. Story by abusovictor

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »