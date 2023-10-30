Kenya: President Ruto Says Kenyans to Transact Using Fingerprints, Iris By Dec

The President promised that the Digital ID will be in use come December with the testing program set to be concluded end of November to pave way for the seamless launch.

"I have been assured by all the stakeholders led by the Ministries concerned that by December we will be able to launch the digital IDs where every Kenyan don't have to carry any paper plastic or otherwise as an ID," he said.

"Kenyans will be able to be identified digitally using their iris or fingerprints and we can transact without the necessity of people struggling to identify who they are," the President noted. Newborn children will be assigned a distinct number that will serve as their birth certificate number and later as an identification number for all government services, including, registration of death.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

This master database will manage data for all registered citizens, refugees, and foreigners using fingerprint biometric technology, enhancing data accuracy and reliability. On the other hand, the Digital ID will be a digital representation of an individual, organization, or device, typically encompassing personal attributes, credentials, and authentication.

