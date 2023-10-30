Kenya: President Ruto Oversees Opening of Exam Material, Prays for Candidates as KCPE, KPSEA Kick Off

Speaking at Kikuyu Township Primary School in Kiambu County, President Ruto told Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations candidates that the government has created a conducive environment to ensure a seamless transition into the next education levels.

"As our children begin their exams, we pray for their success. We are with them in this journey; we have provided enough space for their progress in education," he stated. The National Examinations started across the country, with security being strengthened in every distribution center.

