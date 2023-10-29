Kenya: President Ruto Defends Foreign Trips, Says Part of Mandate

President Ruto who jetted the country yesterday night from his 39th trip defended his overseas trips saying they are a necessary part of his delivery as the Head of State.

"They are people on my case as to why I am making foreign trips. That's my mandate as the President. I am the chief agent of Kenya and ambassador who will plan on how the country will move forward," said Ruto.

"Last week I was in Saudi Arabia and they said Kenyan people are hardworking, so lets plan ourselves. We are expecting to sign bilateral agreement with them in another three weeks," Ruto stated. The President said his recent visit to China enabled the nation to reap heavily from investment assuring that the nation will scale towards a positive trajectory eventually.

Others are Belgium, Comoros, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, the United States, Israel and Netherlands. President Ruto, who was sworn in as Kenya's fifth head of State in September last year, saw his office spend close to Sh46.08 million in the period between October and December last year.

