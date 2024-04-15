Kenya poised for sustained decline in inflation

Kenya is poised for a sustained decline in inflation, propelled by a consecutive four-month downturn in fuel and food prices alongside a robust shilling, offering respite to consumers grappling with a soaring cost of living .

The dip in fuel costs coincides with a notable decrease in other commodities, mainly food, over recent months. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics on consumer retail prices reveals a downtrend in inflation to 5.7 percent in March from 6.7 percent a month earlier, mirroring the downward trajectory of food prices.

