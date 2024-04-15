Kenya poised for sustained decline in inflation

Kenya is poised for a sustained decline in inflation, propelled by a consecutive four-month downturn in fuel and food prices alongside a robust shilling, offering respite to consumers grappling with a soaring cost of living .
The dip in fuel costs coincides with a notable decrease in other commodities, mainly food, over recent months. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics on consumer retail prices reveals a downtrend in inflation to 5.7 percent in March from 6.7 percent a month earlier, mirroring the downward trajectory of food prices.
Kenya Inflation Fuel Prices Food Prices Cost Of Living
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Kenya: Producer Element Takes His Sound to Kenya24-Year-
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Kenya: Rwanda, Kenya Commit to Enhance Transport Along Northern CorridorGovernment officials from Rwanda and Kenya convened to bolster cooperation between the two nations and enhance transport services along the northern corridor, aiming to strengthen trade and streamline the movement of goods and people through improved connectivity.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Kenya: UK Suspends 8% Global Tariff On Kenya's Cut FlowersThe UK has today removed an eight percent global tariff on Kenya's cut flowers, opening a huge market for local growers.
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »