Kenya: Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Seeks Opportunities for the Boy-Child in Belgium

facilities in Brussels, two facilities that she will partner with in different boy-child programs in Nairobi and Mombasa.

"I firmly believe that when we empower the boychild, we inherently contribute to the well-being and empowerment of girls as well. The key to uplifting the boy child lies in providing them with valuable skills, ensuring their gainful employment, or supporting them in establishing their own enterprises," she said.

Pastor Dorcas is in the process of setting up such a facility through health villages that are already at an advanced stage in various parts of the country. The facility will include a rehabilitation Centre, a health Centre, a vocational training facility, a sports academy among others. headtopics.com

"In an era dominated by information, it is crucial that young men are equipped with the right digital skills to navigate the swiftly changing world, where digital transactions have become the norm," she added."Startups, especially those driven by young men, require targeted training to sustain partnerships and foster self-reliance. Only through such empowerment can we truly consider them as thriving and contributing members of society," she said.

The University is currently home to more than 60 Kenyan students in various courses out of at least 1,000 students from Africa.The partnership will also involve research on drugs and substance abuse being one of the universities with a strong background in such research across the world. headtopics.com

