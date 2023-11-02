Kenya: Omtatah Best Performing Senator With 59% Score

The research firm also ranked the top 25 most performing Women representatives and members of the County Assembly (MCA)s across all the 47 counties ,290 constituencies and 1450 wards, however there was no rating for Nominated senators ,Women representatives and MCAs.

"Senators and Women Representatives got a mean score of 46 and 42 percent respectively which is below average but at least MCAs reached half of the scale attaining 50 percent," the survey stated. "Female senators in top 25 ranking are Machakos Senator Anges Kavindu and Fatuma Dullo from Isiolo County who scored 47 and 46 percent respectively," it indicated.

The top 10 list of most improved Women representatives was drawn from Turkana, Trans Nzoia, Embu,Kericho,Mombasa,Kiambu, Elgeyo- Marakwet ,Kisii ,Uasin Gishu and Mandera counties.

