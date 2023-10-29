Kenya: Jasco Partners With Freshworks to Help Businesses Automate Work

The solutions include a unified communications software that helps organisations to easily manage vast amounts of feedback they receive from their customers either through voice calls or social media messages.

"Today, organizations are faced with vastly fragmented communication solutions. There are so many different channels delivered by various solutions on multiple platforms, from mobile and desk phones to video, email and a host of other systems. Integrating these systems for ease of use and improved productivity can prove to be a significant challenge," noted Pat Muthui, Chair, Jasco Communications Ltd.

The chatbot solution can respond automatically to a customer's query, and if it gets to a point where it is not able, it is directed to a real agent, who can pick it up from there. Another solution, Freshservice, helps to modernize service management, streamline processes across departments and plan and implement projects easily. headtopics.com

Yet another solution, Freshsales suite, helps to improve seller effectiveness, as it leverages artificial intelligence to predict how a customer might behave based on their previous patterns.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The cloud solutions could help organisations to save on the cost of buying servers and other hardware, since the solutions can be accessed remotely on a URL. Being cloud-based solutions, the firm has also partnered with cyber security affiliate Tai Soc to ensure that client's data is safe. headtopics.com

