Kenya: 'Fearless' Kiprop Revels in Rewarding Race After Win At Stanchart Marathon

Kiprop said he had marked out the date of the competition in his calendar and had prepared optimally for it.
"I feel great...it is a race I had been preparing for the past three months. My coach had prepared me well," he said. Kiprop timed 1:02:39 in first place, ahead of Jackson Kipleting (1:02:43) and Asbel Kiplimo (1:03:02) in second and third respectively.
Nonetheless, he admitted it was not a walk in the park for him considering the calibre of competitors in the same race. "It was all about being fearless and confident in myself. I was not afraid of anybody although the pace was a bit fast and I had to up my tempo as well," Kiprop said.It was double delight for Iten as another native, Jackline Chelal, crossed the finish line first to win the women's 21km race. headtopics.com
Chelal clocked 1:11:18 to take top honours ahead of Edith Jepchumba (1:11:56) and Nancy Jepleting (1:12:18) to claim second and third place respectively. "Due to the intensity of my training, I knew I would come away with a good result here today. This race was preparation for my upcoming race in Valencia in December. Considering it was my first in the half marathon, I'd say I am really proud of myself," Chelal said."It is my first time competing at the StanChart Marathon and I'd say the course was good. It was not too hilly or too flat," she said.).
