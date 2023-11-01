Kenya: CS Kuria Says NYS Officers to Cultivate Idle Govt Land to Boost Country's Food Production

"We are going to utilize all our existing land. You can expect senators that the biggest farmer in this country will be National Youth Service," he said. According to the CS, his ministry will soon enter into a partnership agreement with the ministry of Agriculture to lease idle government land in counties for farming activities including the Galana Kulalu Food Security project located within Kilifi and Tana River Counties.Kuria said NYS will provide food supplies in the country which is currently facing a tough economic period caused by the skyrocketing cost of living in order to meet demand in the local markets.

The newly Installed CS in Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management added that his ministry is holding talks with county governors in order to deploy NYS in various government lands. "We are discussing with county governments to deploy the National Youth Service because some counties have already given us land to do seed propagation within the counties," he said.

Kuria who was appearing before senate to answer questions from senators on the working conditions of NYS officers across the country said It is the responsibility of Kenya Kwanza government to ensure all civil servants working in any part of Kenya feel well appreciated to deliver the services to the people.).

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Kenya: King Charles III Acknowledges 'Painful' Past British Atrocities in KenyaKing Charles III expressed his deep regret and sorrow for the past atrocities committed by the British government against Kenyans during their struggle for independence, labeling them as 'abhorrent and unjustifiable'.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Kenya: King Charles III Arrives in Kenya Accompanied By Queen CamillaKing Charles III has arrived in Kenya, accompanied by Queen Camilla, kicking off a four-day historic visit.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: UK’s King Charles unlikely to succumb to apology calls during Kenya visitBritish King Charles III, at best, might reiterate regrets over his country’s atrocities during the colonial era, a history professor says.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

NEWS24: King Charles makes visit to Kenya, but will he apologise for bloody colonial past?King Charles makes visit to Kenya, but will he apologise for bloody colonial past?

Source: News24 | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Britain's King Charles visits Kenya with colonialism's scars in focusBritain's tarnished colonial past took centre stage in Kenya on Tuesday as King Charles began a four-day state visit, poised to acknowledge 'painful aspects' of the countries' long shared history as local leaders press demands for reparations.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Kenya: King Charles III Inspects Military Guard of Honour at State House, Received By President RutoKing Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have arrived at State House, Nairobi where they were welcomed by President William Ruto.

Source: allafrica | Read more »