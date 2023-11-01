Kenya: CS Kuria Says NYS Officers to Cultivate Idle Govt Land to Boost Country's Food Production

"We are going to utilize all our existing land. You can expect senators that the biggest farmer in this country will be National Youth Service," he said. According to the CS, his ministry will soon enter into a partnership agreement with the ministry of Agriculture to lease idle government land in counties for farming activities including the Galana Kulalu Food Security project located within Kilifi and Tana River Counties.Kuria said NYS will provide food supplies in the country which is currently facing a tough economic period caused by the skyrocketing cost of living in order to meet demand in the local markets.
The newly Installed CS in Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management added that his ministry is holding talks with county governors in order to deploy NYS in various government lands. "We are discussing with county governments to deploy the National Youth Service because some counties have already given us land to do seed propagation within the counties," he said.
Kuria who was appearing before senate to answer questions from senators on the working conditions of NYS officers across the country said It is the responsibility of Kenya Kwanza government to ensure all civil servants working in any part of Kenya feel well appreciated to deliver the services to the people.).
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »