Kenya: CS Kindiki Instructs Security Agencies to Go After Political, Spiritual Enablers of Banditry

Kindiki said Wednesday that as much as security agencies have made significant strides towards suppression of violent banditry in the North Rift Valley Region., their remains small pockets of criminal elements that need to be eradicated.

He made the remarks when he reviewed progress and the operational plans with Rift Valley Regional Security and Intelligence Committee and Samburu County Security and Intelligence Committee at the Chief's Office, Kisima Location, Suguta Marmar Division, within Samburu West Constituency.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the local operation commanders, Kindiki said that the banditry in most of Samburu County has been contained with huge success registered in Baragoi, a notorious hotbed of crime.

The Interior CS said that the Government is continuously engaged in monitoring the successes and challenges of the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the North Rift region that began eight months ago.

Kindiki says the move aims to address the potential gaps for a sustained program for eradicating the cattle rustlers whom he says have caused loss of lives and property of innocent Kenyans for decades.

He added that the Government is committed in sustaining Maliza Uhalifu Operation for the total eradication of banditry and livestock rustling in Northern Kenya.

