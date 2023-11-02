Kenya: Charles III Honors Kenya's War Dead, but Many Still Demand an Apology for Past 'Atrocities'

Muhia Gitau, the leader of Murang'a Mau Mau veterans, told RFI-English that if the King and Britain were remorseful for what they did to Kenyans, he should apologise on behalf of his people and not merely recognise that what they did was wrong.

Gitau is among thousands of Kenyans who suffered under the British rule during the struggle for Kenya's independence 60 years ago. "The British took away our land for tea cultivation. Our fathers served them as slaves. The King coming here and helping us settle the land squabbles, would be the ultimate apology," Munai said.While Martin Mutheu, a resident of Nairobi, maintains that it is time to bury the past and work for the future, many Kenyans think reparations from the British government is the best form of apology.

"Let us enjoy having the king around and create a new history. The past is gone but the freedom fighters will always be in our hearts," Mutheu, a history student at the University of Nairobi, said.

