Kenya Cancels Exchange Programme with Cuba

Kenya has decided to cancel its exchange programme with Cuba, which involved sending Cuban doctors to fill gaps in the Kenyan healthcare system and providing training for Kenyan doctors in Cuba. The decision comes as Kenya's healthcare system struggles to meet patient needs due to a shortage of skilled healthcare workers.





