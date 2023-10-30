Kenya: British Monarch's Trip to Kenya Chance to Renew Ties, Officials Say

The upcoming trip to Kenya by the UK King Charles III could offer both sides a chance to renew their ties by focusing on the challenges ahead, officials of both countries said ahead of the visit next week, The East African
And the trip has been preceded with the history of both countries dating to colonial days when the British crushed the Maumau rebellion in the 1950s. Diplomats from both sides said the visit is an important occasion for the future relations.
Esipisu on Wednesday led a group of Kenyans to the Buckingham Palace for a reception with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, part of preliminary events ahead of the trip. As a monarch, he may do little more than engage in symbolic or cultural events. But as the head of state of the UK, he still carries political responsibility meaning that his events and speeches will be carefully assessed. headtopics.com
The visit is at the invitation of President William Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. "Their Majesties' programme will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region," a statement from the British High Commission in Kenya reads in part.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.
"The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya's shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960). His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya," the statement read. headtopics.com