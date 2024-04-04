Kenya Allocates $40 Million to Combat Malnutrition

Kenyan government and development partners have earmarked $40 million (Sh5.3 billion) to combat malnutrition among seven million Kenyans over the next four years. The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN Kenya), the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme (WFP) aim to enhance access to healthier diets for all Kenyans by 2027.

During the launch of GAIN's 2023-2027 strategic plan, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi highlighted the nation's struggle with high rates of malnutrition, particularly among children. MrLinturi expressed concerns over the triple burden of malnutrition in the country, encompassing under-nutrition, hidden hunger, and over-nutrition, which hinder efforts to achieve desired progress. "Childhood under-nutrition alone is costing the country over Ksh373.9 billion, equivalent to 6.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product," Linturi state

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenya: 37 Kenyans Among Beneficiaries of Tony Elumelu Foundation's Usd5.5mn Seed GrantThe Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the leading philanthropy empowering African entrepreneurs, have announced 37 Kenyans among the 1,104 African entrepreneurs across 54 African countries as beneficiaries of its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme in 2024.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kenya: Govt Proposes Setup of Diaspora Council to Promote Relations With Kenyans Living AbroadThe government is looking to establish a Diaspora Council that will boost its relations with Kenyans living abroad.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kenya: Over 400,000 Kenyans Benefit From KRA's Tax Amnesty ProgrammeOver 400,000 Kenyans have as of March 26 this month benefited from the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA's) Tax Amnesty Programme.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kenya: Reprieve for Kenya's Consumers As Fuel Prices See Largest Decline YetFuel prices have experienced a significant decrease in the latest review, shortly after President William Ruto hinted at a potential reduction in costs.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kenya: Govt to Leverage On Kenya Power Lines for Last Mile Internet ConnectivityThe government will use the existing Kenya Power infrastructure to take fiber optic cable to the rural areas, cabinet secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo has said.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kenya: President Ruto Appoints 10 Women Ambassadors As Kenya Marks International Women's DayPresident William Ruto has appointed 10 more women as ambassadors to serve in different countries as Kenya marks International Women's Day.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »