Kenya Allocates $40 Million to Combat Malnutrition

Kenyan government and development partners have earmarked $40 million (Sh5.3 billion) to combat malnutrition among seven million Kenyans over the next four years. The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN Kenya), the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme (WFP) aim to enhance access to healthier diets for all Kenyans by 2027.
During the launch of GAIN's 2023-2027 strategic plan, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi highlighted the nation's struggle with high rates of malnutrition, particularly among children. MrLinturi expressed concerns over the triple burden of malnutrition in the country, encompassing under-nutrition, hidden hunger, and over-nutrition, which hinder efforts to achieve desired progress. "Childhood under-nutrition alone is costing the country over Ksh373.9 billion, equivalent to 6.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product," Linturi state
