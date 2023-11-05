Keeping the Legacy Alive: The Power of Remembrance

In a world where memories fade, and legacies become distant echoes, there are remarkable individuals who strive to keep the spirit of their loved ones alive. Johan Mortier's promise to his dear son Noah serves as a timeless testament of remembrance and a beacon of hope for the underprivileged children of South Africa. As I celebrated another year under the sun this week, I could not help but find myself reflecting on the memories of my mother. She remains etched in my mind and heart.
But 19 years later, I cannot help wondering if I have done enough to ensure her legacy lives on. A simple tombstone may be a traditional symbol, but is it truly enough for a woman who dedicated her entire life to nurturing and guiding young minds as both an educator and a principal? This question has consumed me ever since I delved into the world of legacy work and discovered the movie The Gift of Life. The movie tells the story of the Smith family, who tragically lost their teenage son in a car accident. Despite feeling traumatised, they make the selfless decision to donate all his important organs to save the lives of others - and in a way, their son will also live on. This powerful and emotional film explores the complex emotions and challenges the family faces as they navigate the process of organ donation
