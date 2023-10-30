Keeping it clean: How to maximize your solar system’s performance

So, you’ve made the move to solar and are a step closer to taking your eco-friendly home off the grid. Now, you need to ensure you get the most out of your purchase by keeping it clean, unobstructed, and running well..
Your large tree might offer the perfect shade during hot summers, but overhanging trees and vegetation can cast shadows on solar panels, reducing the amount of power you get out. Pretorius recommends not only regularly cleaning your panels to prevent build up, but also frequently inspecting them, especially after severe weather events like hail or storms. Among the hazards to look out for are cable malfunctions, which can potentially cause fires.But before you get the ladder and try to sort it out yourself, remember that certain tools, including brooms, may cause damage.
LookSee’s executive head Marc du Plessis explains that a battery’s lifecycle largely depends on its technological make-up, adding that Lithium-ion batteries have a longer lifespan than gel or lead-acid. headtopics.com
“If you notice a significant drop in energy production, it may be a sign of an issue that needs to be addressed,” Pretorius explains.Du Plessis warns against overloading your solar system by using too many appliances at the same time. He says limiting the load pulling from the system can help prolong its lifecycle.