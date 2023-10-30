Keane Makes Damning Bruno Captaincy Claim

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lambasted the club's current skipper Bruno Fernandes for his recent display against Manchester City.
The Citizens achieved their biggest league victory at Old Trafford on Sunday since 2014 when they left with a 3-0 win. Keane, who was captain of the record Premier League champions for eight years, has claimed that manager Erik ten Hag has many fires to put out within the team, among the most pressing issues being Fernandes as skipper.
Despite only being awarded the armband at the beginning of the season, succeeding Harry Maguire as the club's latest leader, his 52-year-old predecessor lambasted the Portuguese's demeanour after the defeat and urged his manager to strip him of the captaincy.
"The first thing I would do is take the captaincy off him. I know it's a big decision but Fernandes is not captain material," the seven-time English champion told"He's a talented player, but what I saw today, he's whingeing, he's moaning, he's throwing his arms up in the air constantly.
