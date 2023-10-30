Keane Makes Damning Bruno Captaincy Claim

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lambasted the club's current skipper Bruno Fernandes for his recent display against Manchester City.

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has slammed his former side's display against Manchester City this past weekend, singling out club captain Bruno Fernandes in particular with a damning statement.The legendary Irish midfielder did not mince his words when giving his assessment of the Red Devils' performance against their crosstown rivals this past weekend.

The Citizens achieved their biggest league victory at Old Trafford on Sunday since 2014 when they left with a 3-0 win. Keane, who was captain of the record Premier League champions for eight years, has claimed that manager Erik ten Hag has many fires to put out within the team, among the most pressing issues being Fernandes as skipper. headtopics.com

Despite only being awarded the armband at the beginning of the season, succeeding Harry Maguire as the club's latest leader, his 52-year-old predecessor lambasted the Portuguese's demeanour after the defeat and urged his manager to strip him of the captaincy.

"The first thing I would do is take the captaincy off him. I know it's a big decision but Fernandes is not captain material," the seven-time English champion told"He's a talented player, but what I saw today, he's whingeing, he's moaning, he's throwing his arms up in the air constantly.Get the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS headtopics.com

For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.COLUMN | Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity. What country are you living in?

Siya Kolisi makes Rugby World Cup history leading record-breaking SpringboksSpringbok skipper Siya Kolisi has made history leading the national team to the Rugby World Cup in France. Read more ⮕

Highway Patrol Unit makes over 1000 arrests in a yearIn the past 12 months since their deployment, the Highway Patrol Unit's efforts have resulted in 1,023 arrests for various offenses. Read more ⮕

Edgar Lungu: Ex-Zambia president makes political comebackEdgar Lungu is aiming to capitalise on growing discontent with his successor, Hakainde Hichilema. Read more ⮕

US Rejection of ‘Civilized Realism’ Makes World Scarier Today Than During Cuban Missile CrisisSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Highway Patrol Unit makes over 1000 arrests [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of the Highway Patrol Unit’s efforts have resulted in 1,023 arrests for various offenses. Read more ⮕

Who is the richest person in the world today? Top 10 listMoney makes money and these 10 people have made a lot of it over the years. And by a lot, we mean BILLIONS!! Read more ⮕