Kazakhstan mourns for 42 dead in ArcelorMittal mine disaster

KARAGANDA - Nationwide mourning was held by Kazakhstan on Sunday after 42 people died in a blaze at an ArcelorMittal mine, the worst accident in the Central Asian country's post-Soviet history.

The death toll overtook a 2006 accident that killed 41 miners at another ArcelorMittal site. It also came just two months after another incident killed five miners."Every miner is a hero, because when he goes down, he does not know if he will come back or not," said former miner Sergei Glazkov.Daniar Mustafin, a 42-year-old salesman, said he favoured "full nationalisation without material compensation for the current owners".

The Kazakh government and the steel giant announced a preliminary agreement to "transfer ownership of the firm in favour of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated. On Sunday, flags were at half-mast to mark the day of national mourning declared by Tokayev, an AFP correspondent saw. headtopics.com

Outside a hospital in Karaganda, relatives of those who had survived the blast were thanking the heavens."Two of his ribs were slightly torn apart from the blow and he had surgery to put them back in place," he added."They must answer before court because they did not ensure people's safety," said local MP Kudaibergen Beksultanov.

