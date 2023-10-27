Karpowership wins environment permit for SA power plant

Karpowership won environmental authorisation for one of three ship-mounted power plants it wants to connect to the South African grid, a key step in fulfilling a contract it won more than two years ago. The Turkish company said the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment gave it permission to go ahead with the installation of a 450-megawatt gas-fired plant in the northeastern port of Richards Bay.

The “projects will make an important contribution to combating South Africa’s energy crisis,” it said. Read: Eskom outlook: Are we in for a dark December? Karpowership won about 60% of a government tender in March 2021 to supply 2 000 MW to ease chronic power shortages in the country. While the initial target date for power production for Karpowership and other winners in the tender was August 2022, none of them are up and running yet.

