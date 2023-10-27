Karpowership secures environmental approval for Richards Bay plant

Karpowership SA has been granted environmental approval to go ahead with its proposed project at Richards Bay port, the company said in a statement.

The 450 MW floating gas power plant is one of three from Karpowership that won bids in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme of 2021. The other two are a 450 MW in Coega, Eastern Cape and a 320 MW plant in Saldanha Bay.

The projects have been criticised for being costly – with estimates of it being north of R200 billion over a 20-year period. It was also subject to litigation, which was ultimately dismissed by a court.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. headtopics.com

