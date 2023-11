Karatekas from Chu Jin Karate International Gauteng in Van Dyk Park recently participated in the SA Championships and grading held in Cape Town in October 2023.Renshi Nolan Basson graded to fifth dan, and sempai Nolicia Basson graded to second dan.

The students who participated were Wanga Manyaga (silver), Nkwekhwezi Mxhaka (bronze), Luyanda Mabena, Itumeleng Madiba (bronze), Nkosenhle Masuku (bronze) and Chuma Soni.Also Read: NWS Boksburg karateka perform exceptionally well at the championships

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

Entries are open for Dis-Chem Half-MarathonBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Adopt a petBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Hospital promotes importance of hand hygieneBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Make every day Garden DayBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

BFS warns businesses of new modus operandiBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

EHF urges homeless organisations to keep record of beneficiariesBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕