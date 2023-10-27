Kaizer Jr explains why Kaizer Chiefs signed Fleurs

23-year-old Luke Fleurs, a versatile defender, was pictured in training at Naturena in September. Chiefs didn’t rush to make a deal permanent though because as a free agent, Fleurs could join at any time. On Thursday, Chiefs confirmed his arrival. Fleurs has signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year.Kaizer Chiefs have fortified their defensive unit with the signing of Under-23 international, Luke Fleurs, on a two-year contract.

“The young man has great technical abilities and I think he will fit really well into how we want to approach the game and the kind of football we would like to play going forward. “Of course, being a youth international and having experienced the Olympics, as well as having many PSL games under his belt, we believe his attributes will benefit the team.”

