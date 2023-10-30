Kaizer Chiefs waiting for 10 days

HEAD TOPICS

Cavin Johnson has officially kicked off his tenure as the interim coach at Kaizer Chiefs. When is the next DStv Premiership fixture?

Kaizer Chiefs team during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 27 September 2023 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePixKaizer Chiefs team during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 27 September 2023 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Following a losing debut with a 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows on Saturday, the Johannesburg-born coach is ready to train his players for the second match and first home fixture.Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership2023/24 match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on the 28 October 2023 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

“Because of the results we’ve been getting in the last three, four, five games, we all seem to be a lot more anxious, especially when we are closer to the opponent’s goals. “So that creates a lot of tension within yourself and that mental calmness we have to work on that I think,” the Chiefs tactician added.will host PSL newcomers Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday 8 November at the FNB Stadium, which is 10 days after the Arrows game last Saturday. headtopics.com

