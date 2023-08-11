Kaizer Chiefs Target Former Al Ahly Striker, Aubrey Modiba Praised

The latest news on Aubrey Modiba's African Football League final heroics and a potential Kaizer Chiefs target has invited some comments from Soccer Laduma's loyal readers. Stories on Kaizer Chiefs reportedly chasing a former Al Ahly forward to bolster their attack along with Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach and captain praising Aubrey Modiba for his match-winner against Wydad Casablanca has seen SL readers rushing to the comment section.

Kaizer Chiefs could be renewing their interest in former Al Ahly striker Walter Bwalya, with Siya sources to close to the club indicating that Amakhosi have a better chance of bringing in the DR Congo star. The source also revealed that Chiefs' technical team feel they need another outright striker and Bwalya's name came up in one of the meetings. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent and Chiefs were said to have inquired about his services during his time at Al Ahly that came to an end in August."What a cow this one has been, take him Chiefs. Plus, he is a FREE agent," says Zebra to hell. "My team needs to invest in quality player

