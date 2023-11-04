Kaizer Chiefs' Struggle to Restore Their Culture and Identity

Since Cavin Johnson was appointed interim coach, the buzzword has been for him to restore 'The Kaizer Chiefs way'. But how did the club supposedly lose their culture and identity? Over the years, Amakhosi supporters have not only been raising the obvious complaint and displeasure to the club's management of not winning titles.

Even when the last coach to be successful at the Glamour Boys, Stuart Baxter, was winning trophies between 2012 and 2015, he was not really playing the Chiefs way but the concerns about the style of play were generally put in the back-burner, because the team was winning. In that respect, Amakhosi going off the rails of their famous culture of playing with flair and attacking bravery, can be traced back to 2005 when Ernst Middendorp dismantled the back-to-back league title side under the late Ted Dumitru after he replaced the esteemed legendary coach. Are you enjoying our new online stadium? SNL24.com is Soccer Laduma’s new hom

