Kaizer Chiefs prepare to welcome champion Springboks

The Boks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 14h00 at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto.The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15h45 – entry is free and tickets are available from

Football giants Kaizer Chiefs have now confirmed they are ready to welcome the Springboks, stating: “The Glamour Boys will be welcoming the Rugby World Champions, the Springboks today at FNB Stadium at 16h00. You are all invited to join in the welcome and celebrations.”The Glamour Boys will be welcoming the Rugby World Champions, the Springboks today at FNB Stadium at 16h00. You are all invited to join in the welcome and celebrations.

On Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear at 11h30. The bus route will start shortly after 12h00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 14h30 they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17h30.

The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour starting at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 09h30, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 13h45.The final leg will be in East London on Sunday, starting and finishing at the Garden Court Hotel from 10h00 until approximately 14h00.

