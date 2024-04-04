Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs Tragically Killed in Hijacking Incident

The Kaizer Chiefs Football Club has recently taken to their social media platforms to pay tribute to one of their star players,“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg ,” Kaizer Chiefs announced.
The 24-year-old late soccer player is said to have joined Kazier Chiefs as a free agent in October following having been released in September by his former club SuperSport United, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” the Kaizer Chiefs football club penned. The football club has assured the public that the South African Police Services (SAPS) have been contacted and further details regarding the murder will be communicated at a later stage. “The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course,” they said.SuperSport United has also broken their silence in Luke Fleurs’ deat
Kaizer Chiefs Luke Fleurs Soccer Player Hijacking Incident Johannesburg
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
