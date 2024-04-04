Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs Tragically Killed in Hijacking Incident

The Kaizer Chiefs Football Club has recently taken to their social media platforms to pay tribute to one of their star players,“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg ,” Kaizer Chiefs announced.

The 24-year-old late soccer player is said to have joined Kazier Chiefs as a free agent in October following having been released in September by his former club SuperSport United, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” the Kaizer Chiefs football club penned. The football club has assured the public that the South African Police Services (SAPS) have been contacted and further details regarding the murder will be communicated at a later stage. “The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course,” they said.SuperSport United has also broken their silence in Luke Fleurs’ deat

Kaizer Chiefs Luke Fleurs Soccer Player Hijacking Incident Johannesburg Tribute Condolences South African Police Services

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijackingKaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs shot dead during Joburg hijackingKaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs shot dead during Joburg hijacking

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs Tragically Killed in Hijacking IncidentMinister of Sport, Art, and Culture Zizi Kodwa and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe pay tribute to Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs, who lost his life during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. The SAPS are investigating the case.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Luke Fleurs killed in botched hijackingKaizer Chiefs new signing Luke Fleurs was tragically killed in a botched hijacking. His death is tough one to take for the football community.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs shot in Honeydew hijackingKaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs, has been killed in a botched hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg north, on Wednesday night.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs Killed in Hijacking IncidentLuke Fleurs, a player for Kaizer Chiefs, tragically lost his life during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Tributes were led by sports minister Zizi Kodwa and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »