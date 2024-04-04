Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs Tragically Killed in Hijacking Incident

The 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, tragically lost his life during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. The SAPS are investigating the case of murder and car hijacking. Minister Zizi Kodwa and Lucas Radebe paid tribute to the young defender on Twitter.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijackingKaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs shot dead during Joburg hijackingKaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs shot dead during Joburg hijacking

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs player shot dead by hijackersWhat a horrible incident. Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has lost his life after he was shot dead by hijackers in Johannesburg.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs to be offered shock Mamelodi Sundowns star?It is mo secret that Kaizer Chiefs are looking to bolster their attack for next season and they could look to a surprise Mamelodi Sundowns player for that.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Zebra: Tshabalala reveals favourite Kaizer Chiefs jerseyKaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has opened up on the club's 'zebra' kit which resulted in many fans mocking them.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs to ditch Pitso Mosimane pursuit for Benni McCarthy?Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be targeting Pitso Mosimane for their head coach role, but should the latest developments make Benni McCarthy their top target?

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »