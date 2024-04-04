Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs Killed in Hijacking Incident

Luke Fleurs , a player for Kaizer Chiefs , tragically lost his life during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg . He was confronted by two armed men at a petrol station, shot in the upper body, and his car was stolen.

Tributes were led by sports minister Zizi Kodwa and Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe.

