Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates Stan Mamelodi Sundown’s Win Against Al-Ahly To Qualify for AFL Finals

, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector. Mamelodi Sundowns' earned Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans' praise for advancing to the AFL finals. Images: Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Imagesis one of the best teams in South Africa after Sundowns beat al-Ahly to progress to the African Football League finals. Masandawana held Al-Ahly to a draw for their second match after defeating them 1-0 during their first leg.

