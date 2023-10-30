Kaizer Chiefs: Njabulo Blom set for famous return to Naturena?

Chiefs want to sign Blom on loan to help their side and to improve his chances of making the Bafana Bafana squad in time for AFCON.

“The club feels that the loan deal for Njabulo (Blom) would serve both parties very well. They need him to help the team but at the same time they are looking at helping him keep fit ahead of (potential) selection for the Bafana Bafana squad where he could represent the country in Ivory Coast for AFCON in January,”Blom is an Amakhosi fan-favourite and his absence has been felt since he left. The good news is that a potential return is on the cards with a loan move back to Naturena.

“It’s not a done deal yet but it’s something management and the technical team have talked about. It will all depend on the talks and if the club allows that,”However, if the move is made it will be a short-term loan. headtopics.com

“Most MLS clubs give their the chance to go on loan when their season is closed. So Chiefs want to use that chance and have him on loan,”

