Kaizer Chiefs Miss Out on Managerial Candidate

Kaizer Chiefs will need to look at other options as one of their prime managerial candidate s has rejected them for a small club in Chile .left Brazilian giants Corinthians in September last year. According to the latest rumours, the 71-year-old former Real Madrid boss has his heart set on aLuxemburgo, a veteran of the Brazilian scene, led the national team to Copa America glory in 1999. Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu were just a few of the illustrious names in that squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi sits on the bench at the Loftus Versveld. Image: BackpagePix.Meanwhile, Amakhosi Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has confirmed there are big changes afoot. “The plans have long been in motion … from our side we have been preparing for a while and at the appropriate time the club will make announcements. For us to achieve what we want to achieve is not just going to take one person or technical staff, it is going to take a lot of people, structures and elements that need to work, that haven’t been working for many years.

