Kaizer Chiefs: Manqoba Mngqithi the favourite?

However, they are expected to hire their next head coach in coming months. We believe Manqoba Mngqithi is one of the strongest candidates for the Chiefs job.Amakhosi management are looking for an experienced coach with the potential to turn around the Soweto giants fortunes.Therefore, Chiefs could offer him a chance to be the solo head coach.

Names such as Nasreddine Nabi, Brandon Truter, Cavin Johnson, Muhsin Ertugral and Pitso Mosimane have all come up. They are willing to reconsider offering Nabi the job. Whilst, Johnson is in with a shout if he can make an impact over the next two months. Truter and Ertugral are well known to the PSL public and are both veteran coaches who could be considered. Finally, Mosimane is the dream choice and his recent struggles with Al Wahda are being monitered.

