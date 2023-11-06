Kaizer Chiefs Inquire About Angolan Goalkeeper Hugo Marques

Cape Town City will need to get the ball past former keeper, Hugo Marques, to overcome Atlético Petróleos de Luanda in the Caf Champions League match on Saturday. Kaizer Chiefs have made inquiries on the availability of Angolan goalkeeper Hugo Marques. The club contacted Marques to lure him back to South Africa.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOCCER_LADUMA: Kaizer Chiefs' Struggle to Restore Their Culture and IdentityThe article discusses the challenges faced by Kaizer Chiefs in restoring their culture and identity as a football club.

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder welcomes Kante comparisons'All I can say is, I can see myself as that type of player,' Kaizer Chiefs Mthethwa midfielder responded to Kante comparisons.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Former Kaizer Chiefs star bags top award in Europe!A Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate was rewarded for his consistency after producing yet another solid performance abroad

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: AFCON fever hits Kaizer Chiefs village Naturena!Kaizer Chiefs welcomed the iconic AFCON trophy to Naturena on Saturday afternoon ahead of next year's AFCON in Ivory Coast

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs open talks with rising African star!Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly pushing hard to land a highly talented rising African star in the January transfer window

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs send message to studentsSouth African football's biggest club, Kaizer Chiefs, have sent out a word to Mzansi's students as we enter exam seasons.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »