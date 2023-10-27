Kaizer Chiefs: Hierarchy approach Doc Khumalo!

The Amakhosi hierarchy are reportedly speaking to Doc Khumalo with the intention of bringing him on board.

“Indications are that Chiefs are talking to the darling of South African football, Doctor Khumalo, to become an additional member of the technical committee,”END OF AN ERA AT KAIZER CHIEFS: KHUNE, HLANTI AND DOLLY REPLACEMENTS NAMED!They have changed up their technical team with Arthur Zwane being demoted and several club veterans may be heading out soon. Itumeleng Khune, S’fiso Hlanti and Keagan Dolly’s replacements have already been identified.

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Doctor Khumalo wants Kaizer Chiefs competing for honoursKaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has bemoaned the lack of competition for Mamelodi Sundowns in domestic football. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Jr explains why Kaizer Chiefs signed FleursThe Kaizer Chiefs sporting director has explained what convinced them to make a permanent move for Luke Fleurs. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs set deadline to find a permanent coachKaizer Chiefs have reportedly set a deadline for finding a new permanent boss to take over from Cavin Johnson. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs to go back in for Nabi?Kaizer Chiefs haven't given up on bringing in Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi on a permanent basis, according to reports. Read more ⮕

Pitso to Kaizer Chiefs? Junior Khanye respondsJunior Khanye is never far away from the Kaizer Chiefs rumours, and the same can be said for Pitso Mosimane. Read more ⮕

Can Cavin Johnson Change Kaizer Chiefs’ Fortunes?This encounter comes at a critical juncture for Kaizer Chiefs, as they look to turn their season around and bounce back from recent setbacks. Read more ⮕