Kaizer Chiefs legend Rudolf Gardner Seale believes that the club have been well and truly unseated as the Amakhosi of South African football. The club remains the most popular when it comes to the fans but on the field, they have been eclipsed by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Four successive titles and success in the Caf Champions League means that few now question that Sundowns are now the ‘IT’ club.The erstwhile defender does believe that Chiefs might close the gap, however, they will need to box clever for as long as a half a decade.“At Sundowns it has to do with more than getting a good player. The structure, the way Sundowns is being run, it’s so impressive. headtopics.com

“This is what Sundowns is doing now, they don’t just sign a player just because the window is open. They sign because they need a player. “Because you sign a player, you expect him to change the team’s situation just because you have spent money? I don’t think both teams will ever catch Sundowns. Never. No hope. It’s gonna take long huh?

“It might take six, seven years huh? Even more. When these two start thinking about reinforcing their teams, Sundowns will not just sit on their laurels and do nothing. They will also reinforce,” he said.Tonight on Scandal: Taps interferes in things he shouldn’t headtopics.com

