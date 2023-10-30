Kaizer Chiefs’ finishing woes continue

Amakhosi and Abafana bes’thende were eager to gain an advantage and create scoring opportunities in the first half. Golden Arrows had a promising start as they capitalized on a set-piece opportunity in the 19th minute.

A back pass gone wrong which Brandon Peterson failed to clear provided Knox Mutizwa with the chance to put his team ahead, which he successfully converted. This goal showcased Golden Arrows’ ability to take advantage of their opponents’ mistakes.However, Kaizer Chiefs quickly responded to the setback. Just three minutes later, they equalized through a well-executed set piece. Sifiso Hlanti’s headed goal not only levelled the score but also displayed the team’s determination and resilience.

The first half continued to provide thrilling moments as both teams came close to adding to their respective tallies. In the 39th minute, Hlanti almost scored a brace. It was a moment that showcased Hlanti's attacking prowess and the Chiefs' persistent threat.

On the other side, Golden Arrows had their own chance to regain the lead in the 40th minute. Velemseni Ndwandwe’s shot, however, went over the top of the goal, denying them the opportunity to go into halftime with an advantage.Mutizwa strikes again for Golden ArrowsWith a well-crafted build-up play involving Angelo van Rooi and Nduduzo Sibiya, Mutizwa found the back of the net for the second time, securing his brace and giving Golden Arrows the lead once more.

Despite their best efforts, Kaizer Chiefs struggled with their finishing in front of goal. They attempted multiple shots but failed to convert them into goals, continuing their long-standing issue in this regard.

Looking forward, Kaizer Chiefs will regroup and shift their focus to their next league match against Cape Town Spurs, who have been struggling recently.

