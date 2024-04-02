Kaizer Chiefs Duo Walking Suspension Tightrope

Kaizer Chiefs duo Edmilson Dove and Pule Mmodi are walking a suspension tightrope in the DStv Premiership. Both expected to feature against Stellies, will automatically cop a one-match suspension when they get their next booking. If that happens against Stellenbosch, they’d miss an upcoming clash with Chippa on Saturday. Meanwhile, central midfield duo Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo are back and available after serving a suspension against Cape Town City.

The Glamour Boys are now five points adrift of Stellies who also have a game in hand over their more illustrious opponents. Amakhosi have 27 points left to play for and are languishing in seventh place. Kickoff from FNB Stadium on Stellies are punching above their weight in the PSL. Image: @stellenboschfc / Twitter Chippa on Saturday 6 April with kickoff at 15:00. ZAMALEK GOING ALL IN FOR CASTILLO?, Egyptian giants Zamalek are serious about making a move for 29-year-old Venezuela midfielder Edson Castill

