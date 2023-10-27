Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates players facing suspension

Five Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players are walking a suspension tightrope ahead of the latest round of PSL action.have both accumulated three bookings this season. If either gets shown a yellow card against Polokwane, they’ll miss the team’s trip to Cape Town Spurs on the 1st of November.

Perhaps that’s a good game for them to get a breather though?Meanwhile, a new era at Kaizer Chiefs is upon us with interim boss Cavin Johnson desperate for three points away at the in-form Golden Arrows.are all on three bookings for the season. Their next local game is also against Cape Town Spurs, on the 8th of November. Johnson might prefer them to sit out a suspension in that game, rather than the match that follows, against Orlando Pirates.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Orlando Pirates boss explains bizarre Ndlondlo substitutionOrlando Pirates boss Jose Riveiro has explained the bizarre reason why he substituted Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who himself was a substitute. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs: Eight coaches, zero trophiesKaizer Chiefs have employed a hire-and-fire approach since Stuart Baxter guided the club to its last piece of silverware in 2015. Read more ⮕

The latest PSL transfer rumours: Sundowns striker targeted by Kaizer ChiefsCatch up on all the latest PSL transfer rumours including updates from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Wednesday 25 October. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs news wrap: 25 October 2023In today's Kaizer Chiefs news wrap we discuss MLS salaries, Cyril Ramaphosa and Cavin Johnson's likely starting XI against AmaZulu. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs: Zero plan, just vibesKaizer Chiefs have employed a hire-and-fire approach since Stuart Baxter guided the club to its last piece of silverware in 2015. Read more ⮕

Kasi soccer skills: Kaizer Chiefs’ Samkelo Zwane flava skills [video]Showboating, dribbles and pure kasi soccer skills are an important part of this beautiful game that is loved all over the world. Read more ⮕