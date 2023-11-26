Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Transfer News

After experiencing the first dip under Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United have appointed Lehlohonolo Seema. Amakhosi management want the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach to be the long-term solution. Kaizer Chiefs search has taken them to Musona. Experienced euro striker linked with PSL? He has been linked with clubs in the South African top flight. Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly interested in signing Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.
Two Orlando Pirates stars linked with moves to Europe! Star Bucs duo of Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Mofokeng are both reportedly wanted in Europe. Kaizer Chiefs will have to fend off interest from some of the continents biggest teams if they wish to land one of their key targets. According to reports, the Amakhosi have identified Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola as a potential Itumeleng Khune replacement. Orlando Pirates are set to take a big decision on the future of Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah. The 25-year-old seems to have overcome his injury issues and is back in form for Jose Riveiro’s sid
