Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Transfer News

After experiencing the first dip under Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United have appointed Lehlohonolo Seema. Amakhosi management want the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach to be the long-term solution. Kaizer Chiefs search has taken them to Musona. Experienced euro striker linked with PSL? He has been linked with clubs in the South African top flight. Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly interested in signing Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

Two Orlando Pirates stars linked with moves to Europe! Star Bucs duo of Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Mofokeng are both reportedly wanted in Europe. Kaizer Chiefs will have to fend off interest from some of the continents biggest teams if they wish to land one of their key targets. According to reports, the Amakhosi have identified Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola as a potential Itumeleng Khune replacement. Orlando Pirates are set to take a big decision on the future of Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah. The 25-year-old seems to have overcome his injury issues and is back in form for Jose Riveiro’s sid





TheSAnews » / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs legend suffers heavy loss against Orlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs legend and current AmaZulu reserve side head coach suffered a heavy loss against Orlando Pirates this weekend

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Two Kaizer Chiefs players in danger of missing Orlando Pirates clashTwo Kaizer Chiefs stars are walking a suspension tightrope and would miss the Orlando Pirates game with if they get yellow against Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs: Next three games confirmed, including Orlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs have a treacherous-looking November. Can Cavin Johnson emerge from a clash with Orlando Pirates with some credit in the bank?

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars set for Soweto derby debuts!Millions of young boys dream of running out in the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. For these men, the dream could become a reality.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates – the last five DStv Premiership derbiesDespite going almost nine years without a trophy, Chiefs have had the edge over the Pirates in this fixture in recent times.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs welcome back key player for Orlando Pirates clashKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates is always a massive occasion on the local calendar. Both sides have key players returning at the best time.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »