Kaduna State Government Denies Taking $17.69 Million Foreign Loan

The Kaduna State Government , under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has not entered into any agreement or received any foreign loan amounting to $17.69 million, as claimed. The Kaduna State Government has refuted reports circulating on social media platforms and news blogs alleging that the new administration in the state has taken new loans worth $17.9million. A statement by the State Commissioner of Finance, Shizzer Bada dismissed the reports as unfounded,"totally false and fabricated".
The statement called on the public to disregard the reports as blatant falsehood and a creation of some mischievous persons to undermine the credibility of the "We did not borrow the said amount or any other reported. The claims are entirely fabricated," the commissioner explained through the statemen
