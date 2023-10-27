JUST IN: No CHOKE today as Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket

Proteas managed to survive a late scare to beat Pakistani by just one wicket to move themselves within touching distance of the Cricket World Cup semi-final.A partnership between Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel saw Pakistani pass the 200 mark with 10 plus overs remaining. At one point, it looked like the 300 was on the cards but quick wickets in the final 10 overs saw Proteas manage to restrict them to 270.

Aiden Markram and Miller look well set to take the Proteas home but Shaheen Afridi got rid of the left-hander to set up a nervy finish. Quick wickets by Pakistani seamers saw the game go down the wire but Keshav Maharaj held his nerve to win the game for South Africa.

