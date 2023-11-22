Junior Springboks Ready to Join Blitzboks for Sevens Series

Two of the Junior Springboks’ best and brightest are ready to follow in the footsteps of Kwagga Smith and Cheslin Kolbe by flying out for the Blitzboks when the Sevens Series gets underway in December. A decade ago, a number of 20-year-olds joined the SA Rugby Sevens Academy – as it was known at the time – and not too long after joining the set-up in Stellenbosch, engrained their names in the history books of the Springbok Sevens.

At the time, the names of Kwagga Smith, Cheslin Kolbe, Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld were foreign to overseas commentators of the now renamed SVNS circuit, but not for long as they would become part of a great Blitzbok generation, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, back-to-back World Series titles and an Olympic bronze medal. Smith, Kolbe and Senatla achieved their Olympic dream in 2016 with a podium finish in Rio before moving to the fifteens game, where more glory awaited. Smith and Kolbe won back-to-back Rugby World Cups with the Springboks in 2019 and 202





SARugbymag » / 🏆 33. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blitzboks in action at News24 Forward Faster Invitational Sevens SeriesSAVE THE DATE | Blitzboks in action at News24 Forward Faster Invitational Sevens Series

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Blitzboks take News24 Sevens title as Ngcobo puts his charges through paces for SVNS SeriesBlitzboks take News24 Sevens title as Ngcobo puts his charges through paces for SVNS Series

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Blitzboks handed tough draw for Dubai SevensThe Blitzboks have been handed a tough assignment for the Dubai Sevens, where they've been drawn in the pool of death.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

COMPARISON: 2023 Springboks v 1995 Springboks — who makes you team?The 2023 RWC final is the second-ever final between the Springboks and All Blacks, the only other time being in 1995. Here we compare those two Springbok final teams against each other.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Tough draw for champs Blitzboks in DubaiThe Blitzboks launch their Dubai sevens title defence against Samoa on 2 December, before a clash against last season's overall champions, New Zealand.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

Blitzboks star to make Bulls debut in ParmaFormer Blitzboks and Stormers star Sergeal Petersen will handed his official Bulls debut in round three of the URC.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »