Junior Springboks Ready to Join Blitzboks for Sevens Series

Two of the Junior Springboks’ best and brightest are ready to follow in the footsteps of Kwagga Smith and Cheslin Kolbe by flying out for the Blitzboks when the Sevens Series gets underway in December. A decade ago, a number of 20-year-olds joined the SA Rugby Sevens Academy – as it was known at the time – and not too long after joining the set-up in Stellenbosch, engrained their names in the history books of the Springbok Sevens.
At the time, the names of Kwagga Smith, Cheslin Kolbe, Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla and Justin Geduld were foreign to overseas commentators of the now renamed SVNS circuit, but not for long as they would become part of a great Blitzbok generation, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games, back-to-back World Series titles and an Olympic bronze medal. Smith, Kolbe and Senatla achieved their Olympic dream in 2016 with a podium finish in Rio before moving to the fifteens game, where more glory awaited. Smith and Kolbe won back-to-back Rugby World Cups with the Springboks in 2019 and 202
