Junior Project Manager at Accenture - Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships.

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering toolsYou will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends headtopics.com

Read more:

ITOnlineSA »

Junior Project Manager at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Business Analyst and Project ManagerIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Business Analyst and Project Manager - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

SERVICE/PROJECT MANAGER - Gauteng JohannesburgIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

SERVICE/PROJECT MANAGER - IT-OnlineIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Project Manager at Intdev Internet TechnologiesIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕