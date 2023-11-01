Junior Helpdesk Support Technician at Tax Consulting South Africa - Gauteng Bryanston

Follow responsible protocols and procedures to maintain the Data Protection Policy and to ensure all safeguards are followed and permission controls are strictly maintained.? Attend diligently and with patience and enthusiasm to a variety of Microsoft 365 desktop support requests via the ticket system.Keep a detailed of record of each install and sign-off from the Helpdesk lead for accuracy and completeness.?Deliver a high-level of service, which is proactive, cooperative, and dependable by monitoring user needs and developing rapport with management and staff.?Keep an accurate IT asset register.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: dailymaverick | Read more »
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »