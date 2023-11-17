Juicy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Skewers Recipe

These juicy chicken skewers served with chips, or on a bed of savoury rice is the perfect laid-back Friday evening meal. Push the pizza aside tonight and try these juicy garlic parmesan chicken skewers. They can easily be made in your, or you can serve them with chips, potato wedges, or a salad if you are working on your December beach body. Start by combining your chicken seasoning mixture in a small bowl and set aside. Prep your chicken by cutting in small pieces.

Place them in a large bowl or ziptop bag and toss in olive oil and the spices, coating well on all sides. Pack the chicken onto each skewer, making sure they are tightly packed with no space in between to ensure maximum juiciness. If needed, snip the top few inches of the skewers to fit in the air fryer after the chicken is skewered. Add the butter and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl and heat until partially melted. Add in red pepper flakes, hot sauce, parsley, and parmesan. Whisk together until combined. (If sauce separates, add 1-2 tablespoons of softened butter and stir to re-emulsif

