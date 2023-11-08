Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele's tribunal postponed to January

The tribunal looking into the conduct of Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele has been postponed to January. Gauteng high court Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele, who is facing possible impeachment, has already run up legal fees in excess of R3-million to defend herself, with the money coming from the public purse. When the hearing resumed on 13 November, the tribunal heard Makhubele’s application for an adjournment of the proceedings until early next year.

Judge Jappie indicated that if Makhubele was not ready to proceed then she would have to bring an interdict in the high court to stop the proceedings from continuing on 22 January 2024

