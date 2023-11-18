Joseph Boakai set to become Liberia's president after narrow victory

When Joseph Boakai won a place at Liberia's prestigious College of West Africa in the 1950s, he helped pay his fees by working as the school janitor, cleaning floors and toilets at night and studying by day. Now Boakai, a 78-year-old political veteran, is set to become Liberia's president after a narrow victory in Tuesday's run-off vote over former soccer star incumbent George Weah.

Boakai's win marks the high point in a long career, much of it spent within touching distance of power, including 12 years as vice president under Weah's predecessor Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He lost in a run-off vote to Weah in 2017. Supporters say his hard work, humility, and experience are what voters want after six years of Weah rule that initially brought hope, fame, and glamour to the presidency





🏆17. ReutersAfrica » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCAFRİCA: Liberia's Joseph Boakai courts smaller parties as run-off against George Weah loomsJoseph Boakai urges fellow opposition candidates to join the 'rescue team for a resounding victory'.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Liberia heads to competitive runoff between President Weah and former VP BoakaiLiberians will vote on Tuesday in a runoff election between President George Weah and former vice president Joseph Boakai after a fiercely fought first round in which neither was able to score over 50% of the vote to secure an outright victory.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Liberia heads to competitive runoff between Weaha and Boakai - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Former soccer star Weah led the first round, gaining 43.83% of the vote, and Boakai had 43.44%.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Liberia: CPP Chooses Weah Over BoakaiThe Executive Committee of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) over the weekend endorsed the reelection bid of incumbent President Weah over his fierce rival former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Liberia: Boakai Reconciles With Ellen On Her 85th BirthdayFormer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai celebrated the 85th birthday of his erstwhile longtime political comrade, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, along with many other well-wishers from Liberia and throughout the globe.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Liberia: ALCO Endorses BoakaiThe opposition All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) has endorsed the presidential bid of Unity Party (UP) candidate Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for the 14 November 2023 run-off.

Source: allafrica | Read more »