Johnson’s troubles worsen at limping Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has sunk himself to the worst run of results of all coaches currently employed in the DStv Premiership.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows was the 14th match that Johnson has overseen without a win as head coach of a domestic club. Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.COLUMN | Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity. What country are you living in?

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Why Actor Wiseman Prefers Local Coach For ChiefsWhy Actor Wiseman Prefers Local Coach For Chiefs Read more ⮕

Derby Looming For Chiefs, Cup Exit A Blessing?Derby Looming For Chiefs, Cup Exit A Blessing? Read more ⮕

Chiefs' Mmodi absence explainedChiefs' Mmodi absence explained Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs waiting for 10 daysCavin Johnson has officially kicked off his tenure as the interim coach at Kaizer Chiefs. When is the next DStv Premiership fixture? Read more ⮕

Johnson reveals what Kaizer Chiefs bosses wantKaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has begun his tenure with a loss. What was the word from the Motaung's before his debut? Read more ⮕

Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Willard Katsande Enters Taxi Business, Shows Off His Fleet of QuantumsWillard Katsande has announced that he is now a taxi owner after purchasing a fleet of quantums. The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is a fully-fledged businessman. Read more ⮕